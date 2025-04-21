Singer-Songwriter Kevin Herig and company joins host Brandon Kennedy for a few songs in KUNM's Studio A!

With an impressive discography of over five studio albums and accolades, including a New Mexico Music Award for Best Songwriter, Kevin Herig's musical influence knows no bounds. As a solo artist, his releases include "Give It All Away" (2014), the EP "All You Can't Control" (2016), and "Stubborn Heart" (2018).

Beyond his music career, Kevin is the innovative Founder of Rock 101 Music Academy in Albuquerque, a music school dedicated to inspiring and empowering young musicians. Through Rock 101, Kevin nurtures the next generation of artists, blending education with a sense of unity and passion for lyrical storytelling.

Kevin Herig: Electric Guitar, Vocals

Jameson Ray: Drums, Background Vocals

Kendall Jones: Bass

Marshall Broyles: Electric Guitar

Recorded by Roman Garcia