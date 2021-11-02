Let's Talk 2021 Election Results

Let’s Talk New Mexico 11/4 8am: It’s local election time with big decisions for voters like mayoral races, city council contests, and bonds, including that controversial stadium bond in Albuquerque. This week on Let’s Talk New Mexico we’ll look at how it all went down with journalists covering local issues around the state. We’ll discuss who won and which issues brought voters to the polls.

We want to hear from you, too. Did you vote in this election? Why or why not? What issues were most important to you at the voting booth this year? Did you have any problems getting your vote cast? Email LetsTalk@KUNM.org or call in live during the show, Thursday morning at 8 on KUNM.

GUESTS:

ADDITIONAL READING:

Head into the voting booth prepared about bonds – Source New Mexico

Downtown resident files ethics complaint against Stop the Stadium – Source New Mexico

Stadium bond sinks, but voter turnout rises – Source New Mexico

A lack of ballot drop boxes adds another barrier to Native voting access – Source New Mexico

Doña Ana County sees 11.2 percent turnout, dip from 2019 elections – Las Cruces Sun-News

ABQ City Council races headed for runoff - Albuquerque Journal

Security issues limit availability of Bernalillo County ballot drop boxes - KUNM

Several N.M. counties flout ballot drop box requirement - KUNM

Soccer stadium pitch gets the boot - Albuquerque Journal

Keller gets second term - Albuquerque Journal

Mayor Alan Webber rolls to a second term; he’ll have a different City Council to work with - Santa Fe Reporter

An upset, an easy victory and a new face mark Santa Fe City Council races - Santa Fe Reporter

Yvonne Flores re-elected to city council - Las Cruces Sun-News

This public service is part of our #YourNMGov project, in collaboration with KUNM radio. Support for public media provided by the Thornburg Foundation.