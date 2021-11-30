2021 election

-
Let’s Talk New Mexico 11/4 8am: It’s local election time with big decisions for voters like mayoral races, city council contests, and bonds, including…
-
This year, New Mexico began allowing voters to register or update their registration immediately before casting their ballot on Election Day. That…
-
Early voting is underway for the Nov. 2 local elections across the state. While most municipalities have opted to participate, close to a third have not,…
-
Tuesday night Albuquerque Democrat Melanie Stansbury celebrated her victory with a crowd chanting her name after winning the congressional seat left open…