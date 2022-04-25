Applications open for position of New Mexico's Poet Laureate

Poets can apply to be New Mexico's new Poet Laureate. The application deadline has been extended to May 15

You can nominate yourself or be nominated by a supporter to be the state's second Poet Laureate, after Levi Romero - who also teaches Chicana and Chicano studies at UNM, and has filled the role since 2020.

The position entails writing poetry, including for official events and special occasions where possible, and collecting other authors' poetry from around the state for sharing at readings and in an anthology.

The Poet Laureate will also document their travels online - they are meant to try to visit all 33 counties.

The position includes a stipend of $10,000 per year, as well as travel and printing expenses and some staffing support over the three years of the position.

The guidelines for application say that hopefuls should be widely recognized as poets of stature but that all subgenres, including prose, slam poetry and cowboy poetry will be considered.