Sat. 12/10 9a: Wake up this Saturday with The Children’s Hour! We’ll have an in studio mini concert by the Albuquerque Girl Choir. We’ll also celebrate…
A diverse group of black artists will gather this weekend to celebrate black culture. The Burque Noir multimedia and entertainment event at the South…
Carol Boss talks with poet Lauren Camp about her new Dorset-Prize winning collection, One Hundred Hungers. She explores the lives of a first-generation…
On January 2, 2016 poet and author Hakim Bellamy joined us into the studio to read his new children's book, Samuel's Story. What do you want to be when…
Sat. 07/25 6a: Poetry can play a transformative role in our lives. It gives us an opportunity to ask questions and open up to the unknown. Hirshfield…