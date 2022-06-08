Rising case numbers prompt Department of Health to give first COVID-19 update in 3 months

Amid rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in New Mexico, the New Mexico Department of Health held its first COVID19 media update since March on Wednesday.

It comes as cases in New Mexico increased 55% in the week preceding June 6. Nine Counties are in the Medium Risk category for community level spread according to CDC metrics. That includes Mora County, hard hit by wildfires.

Acting Health Secretary Dr. David Scrase explained how New Mexico is responding to what he had previously described as a likely “post pandemic wave” by emphasizing treatments like Paxlovid.

Scrase said there are likely 3 to 7 times more infections than captured in state reporting due to the rise of home testing. But he added caseloads alone are no longer the main metric of risk. Rather hospitalizations and ICU usage now figure into the CDC Community Level metric.

Scrase also said that State Epidemiologist, Christine Ross will depart in July. No replacement was announced.

Ross and Scrase emphasized resources and recommendations available through the Department of Health Coronavirus Website, noting that clinical treatments for COVID help avoid hospitalization, ventilations, and severe illness.