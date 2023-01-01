Jered Ebenreck
Jered Ebenreck has volunteered in community radio for 30 years--from college radio in Maryland to KGNU, Boulder to WOMR, Provincetown to KUNM in 2004. Jered did Public Health reporting and analysis from 2021-2022, while pursuing a graduate program in Public Health at UNM, with an emphasis on Social Ecology. Jered, with the help of his partner, is a caregiver for his mother with Alzheimer's
-
Three New Mexico counties — San Juan, Union, and Guadalupe — have high community levels of COVID-19, five less than the previous week according to the latest CDC data that accounts for hospitalization and case rates. But data on just the spread of the virus by itself shows nearly all of the state is bright red, indicating high transmission rates.
-
Three New Mexico counties – McKinley, Valencia and San Juan – have high community levels of COVID-19. That’s according to the latest CDC data accounting for hospitalization and case rates. But in terms of just the spread of the virus, all but one of New Mexico’s counties are bright red on the CDC map, showing the highest levels of transmission. KUNM’s Jered Ebenreck has this report. And the state’s surveillance tools for tracking the virus appear to be contracting or stalled.
-
According to the latest CDC data accounting for hospitalization and case rates, four New Mexico counties, including Bernalillo and Sandoval, have high community levels of COVID-19. But in terms of just the spread of the virus, 21 counties show the highest levels of transmission. As hospitals fill with sick children and adults from various respiratory viruses, state health officials cautioned people to use masks and get the latest Omicron booster.
-
Northwest New Mexico is a national hot spot of COVID according to the latest CDC data. Eight counties, including Bernalillo and Santa Fe, have high community levels of COVID19, which factors in hospitalization rates, while 23 additional counties show the highest levels of transmission. Flu cases are also rising rapidly.
-
On November 1st, many in New Mexico celebrate Dia De Los Muertos by remembering ancestors who have died. Soon those mourning loved ones lost to COVID19 will also be able to share their grief with others at a memorial that could be the first of its kind in the nation. Marked By Covid New Mexico founders have secured a site from the state.
-
Nine New Mexico counties, including Bernalillo, have Medium community levels of COVID19 according to the latest CDC data. In contrast, the COVID transmission map that doesn’t include hospitalizations shows most of the upper half of the state shaded in red, or highest levels of COVID spread. Now the confluence of RSV, Flu, and COVID is filling up pediatric beds in hospitals.
-
Seven New Mexico counties, including McKinley and San Miguel, have Medium community levels of COVID19 according to the latest CDC data. But when the metric is COVID transmission alone without considering hospitalizations, that green and yellow map turns an alarming red and orange. Nationally, health officials warn that colder months could bring a surge in cases as people gather indoors. But Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said mandatory measures are not going to happen.
-
State health officials Thursday rolled out a new website for the COVID omicron booster shot and gave an update on other public health risks in the state. The CDC also announced a change from daily to weekly COVID case and death reports starting October 20.
-
Those who take care of others, such as personal care assistants, home health aides, and nursing attendants, fall under a category called direct support workers. In New Mexico, they make an average of $11 an hour. But proposed legislation would change that.
-
Emergency management official warns of new variants as three New Mexico counties hit high COVID Levels.Three New Mexico counties - Catron, Grant and Hidalgo - have shifted into high community levels of COVID19 after two weeks when the entire state showed low COVID Community Levels. That’s according to the latest federal data. Two new COVID variants are also raising concerns just as the CDC repeals universal masking guidance for hospitals and health clinics.