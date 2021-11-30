-
Though it may not always be front of mind for many of us anymore, we are still living in a pandemic where many people are still getting sick, being hospitalized, and sometimes dying. That has put an incredible strain on our healthcare and public health systems - and the people who work in those fields. Today on #YNMG we discuss the many nursing and public health bills still in front of lawmakers with only about a day left before this session’s end.
New Mexico Department of Health officials reformatted the delivery of their regular COVID-19 update on their Wednesday presser. This change raises some questions about government transparency at the height of New Mexico’s omicron surge. KUNM reporter Jered Ebenreck spoke with All Things Considered host Nash Jones about this new format.
Albuquerque Public Schools announced Tuesday that it will begin rolling out stronger COVID-safe practices district-wide in response to an uptick in cases. This comes as Santa Fe Public Schools begins a week of remote learning in response to its COVID positivity rate.
New Mexico health officials Wednesday offered an update on COVID-19 as the omicron variant drives up case numbers across the state. All Things Considered host Nash Jones spoke with KUNM’s Jered Ebenreck who attended the virtual briefing.
Acting Health Secretary Dr. David Scrase said at a news conference Wednesday, Dec. 8, that COVID-19 hospitalizations in New Mexico are the highest the state has seen since the first day of the year with 687 people hospitalized with the virus. ERs statewide are seeing the longest waitlists for beds all year.
State health officials announced Wednesday, Aug. 25, that as COVID-19 cases continue to spike, New Mexico has an unprecedented waiting list for ICU beds…
As New Mexico saw multiple days of record high coronavirus case numbers this week, the New Mexico Department of Health on Thursday announced this season’s…
In episode 34, we discover how prepared hospitals and health care facilities in New Mexico really are. And we go all over the state for this one. We hear…
People who apply for food and medical assistance programs in New Mexico got used to long waits, mysterious denials, and catch-22s of bureaucracy. But…
The central question in a two-decade federal court case is whether New Mexico’s Human Services Department is distributing SNAP and Medicaid fast enough…