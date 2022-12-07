© 2022 KUNM
Local News

Proposed law could increase transparency, oversight in Corrections Department

KUNM | By Alice Fordham
Published December 7, 2022 at 9:47 PM MST
Source New Mexico
A New Mexico Department of Corrections official walks toward the front entrance of the Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Grants in November 2021.

A bill being drafted ahead of next month's legislative session could allow more thorough oversight of the New Mexico Corrections Department, which rights advocates say is much needed.

In 2021, Rep. Lara Micaela Cadena (D-Doña Ana) was among several lawmakers who sponsored a bill that would have created an official position to oversee the Corrections Department. It didn't pass, but Cadena told lawmakers Wednesday she plans to introduce an updated version in January.

Speaking at a meeting of the interim committee on Courts, Corrections and Justice, Cadena outlined a change in rulemaking for the Department, saying currently it operates under procedures enacted by the Secretary.

"There's not a transparent and public process into these key decisions," she said.

She called for an oversight commission, including people who have been incarcerated, which would appoint an ombudsperson.

Barron Jones, senior policy strategist at the ACLU New Mexico, said without oversight, it is impossible to tell whether prisons are failing inmates.

"It's incumbent on us as a society to make sure that they're coming home better than they went in," he said.

When the bill was last introduced, Corrections Secretary Alisha Tafoya Lucero said that she opposed it because it proposed the office of the overseer be housed within the Legislative Finance Committee, which decides the agency's funding.

Cadena said the proposed location of the office is not yet included in the new bill.

Local News Barron JonesMicaela Lara CadenaAlisha Tafoya LuceroCourts Corrections And Justice Committee
Alice Fordham
Alice Fordham joined the news team in 2022 after a career as an international correspondent, reporting for NPR from the Middle East and later Latin America and Europe. She also worked as a podcast producer for The Economist among other outlets, and tries to meld a love of sound and storytelling with solid reporting on the community. She grew up in the U.K. and has a small jar of Marmite in her kitchen for emergencies.
See stories by Alice Fordham
