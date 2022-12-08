© 2022 KUNM
Local News

As COVID cases rise, NM health officials recommend masking and stocking up on at-home tests

KUNM | By Nash Jones
Published December 8, 2022 at 6:33 PM MST
COVID At-Home Test
Jernej Furman
/
Flickr, CC BY 2.0

At a news conference Thursday, Acting New Mexico Health Secretary Dr. David Scrase said he keeps track of how long COVID has been around in his journal, and that this week New Mexico hit day 1,000 as challenges persist. Cases are up, PCR testing is becoming less accessible and indoor masking is recommended in several counties.

Scrase said the DOH modeling team had been watching COVID cases trend downward over the last month, but they’ve been increasing again over the last few days.

COVID Cases rising.png
New Mexico Department of Heath

Omicron variants remain the most common ones, and Scrase said the updated bivalent booster is working on them, as are oral treatments like Paxlovid.

Despite this, COVID hospitalizations and deaths in the state have risen since October 1, with an average of one New Mexican dying from COVID every day over the last two weeks.

“That death toll will hopefully create a sense of urgency to think about getting access to vaccines and also to treatments should you test positive,” Scrase told New Mexicans.

As Curative plans to close down its PCR testing sites in New Mexico this month, Scrase recommends New Mexicans stock up on at-home antigen tests. He said their accuracy is improved when taken on day three or four of symptoms, with another test two days later, along with really getting that swab up there.

“In order to get an adequate sample, you have to be uncomfortable,” he said. “If you’re not coughing or sneezing or like pulling away from yourself, you’re probably not doing it right.”

atigen test sentitivity.png
New Mexico Department of Health

Scrase added that PCR tests will remain available at local hospitals.

For those in yellow or orange counties on the CDC’s COVID Community Levels map, DOH also recommends the old standby of masking indoors.

“I know that in our dreams we all kind of wish masking was over,” Scrase said. “But it isn’t.”

The flu is also going around, with New Mexico still topping the list nationally. Deputy Health Secretary Laura Parajón said it’s the worst it’s been in three years.

Tags
Local News COVIDCOVID-19New Mexico Department of HealthDr. David ScraseNM DOHDr. Laura ParajónOmicron
Nash Jones
Nash Jones (they/them) is a general assignment reporter in the KUNM newsroom and the local host of NPR's All Things Considered (weekdays on KUNM, 5-7 p.m. MT). You can reach them at nashjones@kunm.org or on Twitter @nashjonesradio.
See stories by Nash Jones
Related Content
  • 120122New_Mexico_Community_Transmission.png
    Local News
    With three viruses surging in New Mexico, COVID surveillance is stalled and contracting
    Jered Ebenreck
    Three New Mexico counties – McKinley, Valencia and San Juan – have high community levels of COVID-19. That’s according to the latest CDC data accounting for hospitalization and case rates. But in terms of just the spread of the virus, all but one of New Mexico’s counties are bright red on the CDC map, showing the highest levels of transmission. KUNM’s Jered Ebenreck has this report. And the state’s surveillance tools for tracking the virus appear to be contracting or stalled.
  • thermometer-g6c0b6c144_1920.jpg
    Local News
    NM’s pediatric virus surge could last through March
    Nash Jones
    Pediatric hospital units at New Mexico’s largest hospitals continue to fill due to an early surge of RSV and flu compounded by other viruses, including COVID. Health officials are not yet positive whether the early onset means the surge will also end sooner, but say it could peak in January and end in March.
  • richardson_pavilion_unm_hospital.jpg
    Local News
    With pediatric units full, NM hospitals collaborate and urge prevention
    Nash Jones
    Pediatric units across New Mexico are operating at or above capacity due to a simultaneous surge in COVID, flu and RSV, along with other viruses, among children. At a briefing Monday, representatives from the state’s largest hospital systems urged parents and guardians to practice prevention and at-home care when possible.
Load More