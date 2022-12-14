Most PCR test sites closing in favor of at-home testing

Just like the rest of the country, New Mexico is still dealing with a triple-demic of COVID-19, RSV, and flu and doctors are reporting surges that haven’t been seen in the past two winters. However, on December 15th most PCR testing sites will officially close down as the state pivots to relying on at-home testing, but any delay in testing could lead to higher hospitalization numbers.

Hospitals are filling up around the state with about 211 current hospitalizations. But with PCR testing sites closing down folks are going to have to rely on two to three at-home tests to get the most accurate results.

Acting New Mexico Health Secretary Dr. David Scrase in a press conference last week confirmed that pivoting to an at-home diagnosis won’t make an impact in receiving Paxlovid, which is known to decrease hospitalizations and even potential long COVID symptoms.

"My experience, at least in my practice, has been that they're aware, they test quickly, they contact us, and we’re able to get their Paxlovid into their mouth in 12 to 24 hours after that" Scrase said.

NMDOH spokesperson Jodi McGinnis-Porter said folks seeking treatment after receiving positive results would bring their home test with them to an appointment through the state’s Test to Treat Program .

Curative plans to keep three testing sites open in Albuquerque, Santa Fe, and Las Cruces until December 28th.