With many attendees and high valuations, the Antiques Roadshow in Santa Fe airs next week

Last June, the Antiques Roadshow came to Santa Fe and streams of people showed up, many carrying objects.

The show's executive producer Marsha Bemko said they had a warm welcome.

"The highest attendance we had of all of our cities by quite a bit was in Santa Fe," she said.

In a city full of antiques and curios, people brought along all kinds of objects to Museum Hill to show the experts.

"We found a lot of really special items, and an unusual amount of them."

The items included autographs from Muhammad Ali and Alfred Hitchcock, sculptures, paintings and a Native American beaded shirt. Some were valued in the six figures.

But Bemko says most people don't sell.

"99.9% of it the owners will not part with it, no matter what we tell them it's worth," she said. "Most people think, 'oh, I'd sell that.' Yeah, you would because it wasn't your great great grandmother's object."

Three episodes of The Antiques Roadshow will air on PBS, at 7pm on January 23, January 30 and February 6. They will also be available for streaming on the PBS app.

