© 2023 KUNM
89.9 FM Live From The University Of New Mexico
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

U.S. Department of Agriculture launches initiatives for more healthy school meals

KUNM | By Taylor Velazquez
Published March 24, 2023 at 5:43 PM MDT
1671143353616-167-97.jpeg
Albuquerque Public Schools
/
Facilitron

In New Mexico, one in five children face hunger, making the state second in the nation for food insecurity in youth. That’s coupled with the fact that the state has seen persistent dismal education rankings and outcomes for students. However, this week the federal government unveiled new grants and funding to bolster children’s health so they can perform well in school.

Using federal pandemic dollars, schools nationwide provided free breakfast and lunch to all students for over two years. But that ended last summer. Now the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced $60 million dollars in grants and a proposed rule that would expand support and access to school meal programs by providing breakfast and lunch at no cost. The funds would also support efforts to help local growers sustain school meal programs.

This comes as the New Mexico Legislature passed the Healthy Hunger-Free Students’ Bill of Rights that provides students free breakfast and lunch regardless of their income.

Tom Vilsack, the secretary of the U.S. Agriculture Department says, with these new grants there will be a partnership between New Mexico and the federal government to get more community schools to qualify for federal assistance, while taking that pressure off of the state’s budget.

"We know that when youngsters receive a good meal at school they have a tendency to be better students," Vilsack said. "They also have healthier outcomes. So it’s a combination of better health, better educational outcomes, and a good nutritious meal."

Applications are now open nationwide for $10 million dollars in grants to provide nutrition education to students, parents and caregivers and other school stakeholders. The state and individual school districts can apply.

The application is due in late May.

Resources:

USDA’s Healthy Meals Incentives

USDA’s Community Eligibility Provision 

Comment on the Community Eligibility Provision proposed rule

Tags
Local News U.S. Department of Agricultureschool luncheducationfood insecurity
Taylor Velazquez
Taylor is a reporter with our Poverty and Public Health project. She is a lover of books and a proud dog mom. She's been published in Albuquerque The Magazine several times and enjoys writing about politics and travel.
See stories by Taylor Velazquez
Related Content
  • pexels-antoni-shkraba-5852329.jpg
    Local News
    Bill to provide free meals to New Mexican children passes Senate
    Jeanette DeDios
    A bill that would provide free, healthy meals to all New Mexico school kids passed the state Senate over the weekend. KUNM has more on some of the changes that were made as the legislation reached the full chamber.
  • Senator Siah Correa Hemphill with student advocates talking about the importance of school meals on Food Farms Advocacy Day 1.26.23.jpg
    Local News
    Bill to provide free school meals for every New Mexican child advances
    Jeanette DeDios
    Lawmakers have advanced a substitute bill that would provide free breakfast and lunch to New Mexico school kids. Some legislators are skeptical about the price tag and whether the state can afford it in years to come. But supporters say this bill could keep thousands of kids from going hungry.
  • pexels-antoni-shkraba-5852329.jpg
    News
    Let's talk about healthy universal school meals
    Jeanette DeDios
    About 71% of New Mexican students qualify for free or reduced-price meals yet some of our children are still going hungry. The Healthy Universal School Meals Act introduced by Democratic Senators Michael Padilla and Leo Jaramillo would give all public and charter school students free access to breakfast and lunch regardless of family income. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is a supporter of this bill and made it one of her priorities in her State of the State address.
Load More