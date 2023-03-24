U.S. Department of Agriculture launches initiatives for more healthy school meals

In New Mexico, one in five children face hunger, making the state second in the nation for food insecurity in youth . That’s coupled with the fact that the state has seen persistent dismal education rankings and outcomes for students. However, this week the federal government unveiled new grants and funding to bolster children’s health so they can perform well in school.

Using federal pandemic dollars, schools nationwide provided free breakfast and lunch to all students for over two years. But that ended last summer. Now the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced $60 million dollars in grants and a proposed rule that would expand support and access to school meal programs by providing breakfast and lunch at no cost. The funds would also support efforts to help local growers sustain school meal programs.

This comes as the New Mexico Legislature passed the Healthy Hunger-Free Students’ Bill of Rights that provides students free breakfast and lunch regardless of their income.

Tom Vilsack, the secretary of the U.S. Agriculture Department says, with these new grants there will be a partnership between New Mexico and the federal government to get more community schools to qualify for federal assistance, while taking that pressure off of the state’s budget.

"We know that when youngsters receive a good meal at school they have a tendency to be better students," Vilsack said. "They also have healthier outcomes. So it’s a combination of better health, better educational outcomes, and a good nutritious meal."

Applications are now open nationwide for $10 million dollars in grants to provide nutrition education to students, parents and caregivers and other school stakeholders. The state and individual school districts can apply.

The application is due in late May.

Resources:

USDA’s Healthy Meals Incentives

USDA’s Community Eligibility Provision