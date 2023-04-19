Santa Fe's Center for Contemporary Arts to reopen cinema after 'outpouring of support'

Earlier this month, the Center for Contemporary Arts in Santa Fe announced it was permanently closing after 44 years. Now, the art space is planning to reopen its cinema after an influx of support.

The CCA’s head director Danyelle Means (Oglala Lakota) told KUNM earlier this month that the impact of the pandemic on attendance and a decrease in financial support had made it impossible to keep the storied arts center open.

But now the center announces that after a generous outpouring of support from the Santa Fe community, it cinema will reopen. A statement from the center said former CCA board member Paul Barnes, an Emmy-nominated film editor and producer, has volunteered to act as general manager for the reopening.

The statement also said that the center will consider proposals from several groups and entities to partner with CCA, for a new direction for the center’s gallery space.