NM aligns Medicaid and SNAP renewal dates amid effort to prevent coverage gaps

During the pandemic, Medicaid recipients didn’t have to do anything to maintain their benefits. But that federal mandate came to an end this month and the state Human Services Department is urging New Mexicans who’ve gotten used to not having to renew their coverage to not let it lapse.

Since the renewal deadlines vary, the state has aligned them with the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program for those who receive both benefits.

HSD sent out the first round of renewal notices at the beginning of the month. Director of Income Support Karmela Martinez said they’ve now shipped packets to those with May renewal dates.

“We know that this is a new process for many people who haven’t had to do it in a while,” She said. “We’re refreshing customers’ memories, so all of the renewals are in a turquoise envelope.”

Courtesy New Mexico Human Services Department Karmela Martinez displays the turquoise envelope the renewal packets arrive in.

Martinez said Medicaid renewal dates are not the same for those who were enrolled before the federal pandemic pause, and that HSD has worked to prioritize certain factors when setting new ones.

“The first thing we did was try to align SNAP and Medicaid together in the same month to ease that burden and lessen that confusion,” she said.

She said the agency also set the earliest dates for those who may no longer qualify due to making more money since the last time they had to renew.

Packets are due back by the end of each month — so, next week for those in this first round — or can be completed online at the Yes New Mexico website. That’s also where enrollees can find out their new renewal date or change their contact info before their turquoise envelope is mailed to the wrong address.