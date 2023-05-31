© 2023 KUNM
89.9 FM Live From The University Of New Mexico
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

New Mexico pre-K programs receive high rankings in national report

KUNM | By Taylor Velazquez
Published May 31, 2023 at 12:20 PM MDT
Michael Rivera
/
Wikimedia commons

 A national policy institute has recognized the state’s efforts in establishing free, universal pre-K with high rankings in a new report.

The National Institute for Early Education Research in their Preschool 2022 Yearbook shows New Mexico has made progress in accessibility to children under the age of four and highlights 89% of all children being enrolled in school-day pre-K.

Secretary Elizabeth Groginsky with the Early Childhood Education and Care Department said the state is well on its way to providing universal preschool for 4-year-olds and very close for 3-year-olds. But it’s also important to focus on creating programs of the highest quality.

"And that quality comes from paying teachers and helping them achieve the credentials they need to be those incredible brain architects," Groginsky said.

The department was awarded almost $100 million this past legislative session with the hope of recruiting more qualified teachers to pre-K programs. In December of 2022 the state was also awarded a federal Preschool Development Grant Birth through Five for $10 million. This grant will help ECECD address things like implementing local strategic plans, maximizing family engagement, and supporting the workforce to expand language immersion in Tribal communities.

The report notes that salary parity between pre-K teachers in community programs and in those run by public schools has helped retain staff and provided incentives for getting more training.

The state has met 9 of the 10 benchmarks established by the report, like teachers having specialized training in pre-K and health screenings. Groginsky said the focus is on getting good educators all over the state and highlighted several scholarships and support programs, like the Opportunity Scholarship, which covers tuition and fees at New Mexico public colleges and universities.

This coverage is made possible by the W.K. Kellogg Foundation and KUNM listeners.

Resources:

New Mexico Early Childhood Education and Care Department Application for Early Childhood Educator Student Success Grant

Preschool 2022 Yearbook Full Report

Tags
Local News Early Childhood Education & Care Departmentpre-KElizabeth Groginsky
Taylor Velazquez
Taylor is a reporter with our Poverty and Public Health project. She is a lover of books and a proud dog mom. She's been published in Albuquerque The Magazine several times and enjoys writing about politics and travel.
See stories by Taylor Velazquez
Related Content
  • Local News
    Early Childhood Education and Care secretary talks about stabilizing families with new funds
    Taylor Velazquez
    KUNM recently explored the many problems with the state’s foster care system on several Let’s Talk New Mexico shows. But the state is also investing tens of millions of dollars into early childhood care and education and we wanted to see how that might help stabilize families before foster care enters the picture.
  • Local News
    Let's Talk funding early childhood programs
    Taylor Velazquez
    For years advocates have sought a constitutional amendment that would allot more money to early childhood programs from a state permanent fund. This year the issue finally goes before voters in the November general election. Constitutional Amendment Number 1 would increase the distribution of money from the Land Grant Permanent Fund to pay for more early childhood education and to our public school systems.
Load More