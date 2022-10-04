Let's Talk funding early childhood programs

For years advocates have sought a constitutional amendment that would allot more money to early childhood programs from a state permanent fund. This year the issue finally goes before voters in the November general election. Constitutional Amendment Number 1 would increase the distribution of money from the Land Grant Permanent Fund to pay for more early childhood education and to our public school systems. New Mexico has struggled with child-well being and education, even ranking last nationally in both on a recent data report . Only voters can decide if an additional 1.25% should be disbursed to fund hiring teachers, home visits to expecting families, and even expand mental health services for students and teachers just to name a few suggestions.

On the next Let’s Talk New Mexico, we’ll examine the potential impacts, how the money will be distributed, and hear both from its supporters and critics. And we want to hear from you! How would high-quality child care impact your day-to-day life? Or are you a teacher, do you think this will help with teacher and staff shortages? Email us at LetsTalk@kunm.org or call in live during the show.

