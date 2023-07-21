Program offers New Mexico teachers resources to help students understand climate change

Elementary school teachers from across New Mexico can now apply for a program that aims to help kids understand the effects of climate change and promote real-world solutions.

The paid climate and mindfulness training started here in New Mexico 11 years ago, with kids as young as eight years old pondering the climate crisis.

Genie Stevens heads Global Warming Express , the organization behind the training. She said the program encourages kids to question the lack of meaningful climate action.

“The kids have usually said: ‘This is really not good. How could you guys have let this happen?’ And what we say is: ‘Well, we weren’t really paying attention.’”

The hands-on curriculum meant for outdoor spaces will combine the ideas of earth and climate science solutions and mindfulness with arts, advocacy and action. A stipend of $1,000 is also available.

The program will pick 10 elementary school teachers for the 2023-2024 academic year. July 30th is the last day to apply.

Initial trainings are currently scheduled in Santa Fe at the end of August.

To receive an application, email tomas@theglobalwarmingexpress.org

