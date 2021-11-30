-
Suicide is the second leading cause of death for New Mexicans ages 10-34 years and the numbers are rising, especially among teenagers, according to the…
For the second time in less than six months, people are calling on Albuquerque Public Schools to address the issue of suicide following more student…
Women don’t become firefighters at nearly the rate that men do in the U.S. Now, forest service officials in New Mexico are working to have crews that…
U.S. Fish and Wildlife and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security partnered up in May to train game wardens and other law enforcement officers from…
Officers from 18 Native American law enforcement agencies from across the country met at the Santa Ana Star Casino last month to do a week-long training.…
Let's Talk New Mexico 4/11 8a: From the film industry to welding to culinary arts, technical training programs can help people find careers. This week,…
KUNM's Public Health New Mexico reporting project has been investigating Albuquerque Police Department shooting deaths with an eye on behavioral health…