State awards grants to help rural NM attract visitors

The state Tourism Department Wednesday announced the recipients of $3.5 million dollars in marketing grants. The majority of the funds will be used to encourage visiting rural New Mexico.

The department is awarding this year’s Cooperative Marketing Grants to 46 local governments and nonprofits — the most ever, according to the agency. The program is “cooperative” because the recipients pitch in about a third of the total cost of their campaigns.

Over 60% of the funds are headed to rural communities to advertise their unique cultural and environmental features. The state also granted more than $109,000 to tribes and Indigenous organizations.

Department spokesperson Cody Johnson said all corners of New Mexico are “worth visiting" and that it's important for the state to help areas with fewer resources boost tourism “because of how flexible and versatile it is as an economic driver."

“When you’re able to bring in new money, that’s economic prosperity right there," he said.

Tourism in New Mexico generated over $7 billion dollars in spending in 2021, according to the most recent data. Johnson said that was already close to pre-pandemic levels.

“The demand is back,” he said. “And I think we certainly have a lot to be encouraged about for what to expect.”

He said the campaigns vary but will include both print and digital ads that use the New Mexico True brand with a localized focus. He said they will likely show up in the state’s bigger tourist destinations, like Albuquerque and Santa Fe, as well as nearby states potential visitors are driving through.