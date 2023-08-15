Cooler weather helps fire containment efforts but falls short of predictions

The lightning-caused Black Feather Fire 44 miles north of Santa Fe is still burning on just over 2,000 acres. While the area didn’t get as much rain over the weekend as officials had anticipated, it still got enough to keep the fire from spreading further.

Black Feather Fire Public Information Officer Kathryn Abrahamson said that the weather in the area wasn’t quite as cool and wet as they’d predicted going into the weekend, but temperatures did drop and it was more humid.

“We’ve all gotten used to this summer. You know, we think the weather’s going to do one thing – it’s been a little bit unusual,” she said. “But it was good rain.”

The change in weather kept the fire from growing and allowed the nearly 500 personnel working on it to make progress putting containment lines in and preventing further spread. Still, the fire is currently 0% contained.

Abrahamson said drier, hotter weather should come back as the week continues.

There will be a community meeting on the fire Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Coronado High School in Gallina, which will stream on the Black Feather Facebook page.

Meanwhile, the Carson National Forest will lift all fire restrictions on Tuesday at 8 a.m., citing a monsoonal weather pattern decreasing fire danger.

