Public Health New Mexcio

-
In response to deadly school shootings across the nation, the Rio Rancho Public School Board is considering arming school security guards. A vote is…
-
Getting behavioral health care in New Mexico has never been easy. The system that cares for people with things like mental illness, addiction, and…
-
For three decades, a former priest church officials say admitted to sexually abusing dozens of boys lived freely in New Mexico. A Catholic diocese in Iowa…
-
New Mexico’s next governor will inherit the task of turning around a struggling public education system. This year a judge ruled the state has violated…
-
New Mexico’s three Roman Catholic dioceses have begun the process of turning over thousands of records related to priest sex abuse and cover-up.In early…
-
The FBI says a former Catholic priest who fled the country in 1992 after being accused of child sexual abuse has been extradited from Morocco to face…
-
Dealing with Alzheimer’s disease can take a toll on people emotionally and financially. A local organization is giving a free class in Albuquerque on…
-
New Mexico officials are hitting the road to talk about changes to Medicaid that will take effect in January. Starting this week, the New Mexico Human…
-
The Archdiocese of Santa Fe now acknowledges 78 New Mexico priests accused of sexually abusing children since the 1930s. But many other accused priests…
-
On Tuesday, Sept. 4, New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas ordered the state’s three Roman Catholic dioceses to give up decades’ worth of church…