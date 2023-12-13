Lobo Food Pantry seeks donations to keep shelves stocked after record high use this semester

49 million people across the country rely on food assistanceor about 1 in 6 folks and local food banks are reporting increased demand. As inflation and the return to pre-pandemic levels of federal SNAP benefits mean people cannot make ends meet. The University of New Mexico is also working to ensure its students have access to food during this holiday season.

The Lobo Food Pantry has been open since 2014, but during this semester it has reported record high use.

Amanda Martinez manages the pantry and said before this semester they would average about 75 students a day, but that number has grown to about 120 students a day and even spiking to 180 in one day.

Martinez said that keeping the shelves stocked has been a challenge and the pantry wants to ensure that students continue to have access to free food over winter break.

"There’s a lot of students that actually stay on campus. So we really try to push that this is a lot of people’s home base and we want to make it comfortable, and accessible, and have all the same things available" said Martinez.

A UNM student who did not want to give their name said the pantry is a great resource and has been incredibly helpful, especially when not all universities have something like this.

"Since I’m an international student, so it’s been very helpful because food is the basic need. So when your basic needs are being fulfilled, you feel good and your focus is more on your studies" said one UNM student.

Martinez said that a basic needs study done last year found student success is directly related to how their basic needs are met and since the expansion of the pantry, student success at UNM has increased.

Folks can bring in physical donations to the pantry at the Student Union Building, schedule a curbside dropoff, or use the pantry’s Amazon wishlist.

Resources:

Lobo Food Pantry hours and Donations

Lobo Food Pantry Amazon Wishlist

This coverage is made possible by the W.K. Kellogg Foundation and KUNM listeners.

