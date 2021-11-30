-
Congresswoman Melanie Stansbury on her fight for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and RelativesThe issue of missing and murdered Indigenous women and relatives is a national crisis, especially here in New Mexico, which leads the country in the…
U.S. Highway 550 runs from Montrose, Colo., to Bernailillo, N.M. If you drive all 300 miles of it, you'll weave in and out of tribal land more than a…
Congress voted again to impeach President Trump, and law enforcement is preparing for potential violence at state capitals around the U.S. as we count…
On Monday, the FBI warned of armed and potentially violent protests planned in all 50 state capitols starting this week, running through at least…
Air Force veteran Barbara Jordan led the Black New Mexico Movement in Rio Rancho in the summer, organizing for equality and justice for Black and Brown…
Let's Talk New Mexico 6/18, 8a: With protests against systemic racism and violence continuing around the country, many people are questioning the role of…
When Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham sent 50 state police officers to patrol parts of Albuquerque in mid-May, Mayor Tim Keller announced the operation, saying…
U.S. Fish and Wildlife and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security partnered up in May to train game wardens and other law enforcement officers from…
Officers from 18 Native American law enforcement agencies from across the country met at the Santa Ana Star Casino last month to do a week-long training.…
People in Albuquerque may think getting busted with a little marijuana results in only a ticket and a fine. But state police officers were sent to…