© 2023 KUNM
89.9 FM Live From The University Of New Mexico
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

State replaces Indian Affairs secretary and shifts him to new role

KUNM | By Jeanette DeDios
Published December 15, 2023 at 6:09 PM MST
Protesters place tape over their mouths to express frustration with the appointment of James Mountain to lead the New Mexico Indian Affairs Department at the New Mexico state Capitol building in Santa Fe, N.M., on Friday, March 17, 2023. Mountain is leaving that post less than a year into the job to take on a new role as a policy adviser to the governor. Mountain's new role as senior policy adviser for tribal affairs was confirmed Friday, Dec. 15, by the governor's office in a statement.
Morgan Lee
/
AP
FILE - Protesters place tape over their mouths to express frustration with the appointment of James Mountain to lead the New Mexico Indian Affairs Department at the New Mexico state Capitol building in Santa Fe, N.M., on Friday, March 17, 2023. Mountain is leaving that post less than a year into the job to take on a new role as a policy adviser to the governor. Mountain's new role as senior policy adviser for tribal affairs was confirmed Friday, Dec. 15, by the governor's office in a statement. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee, File)

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Friday that Indian Affairs cabinet secretary James Mountain is leaving his post less than a year into the job to take on a new role as a policy advisor.

His appointment angered advocates working on cases of missing and murdered Indigenous women. They pointed to sexual assault charges against Mountain, saying he wasn’t the right person to lead the state agency.

The governor’s office confirmed Friday that James Mountain, former governor of the Pueblo of San Ildefonso, has a new role as senior policy adviser for tribal affairs.

Josett Monette will take the reins of the Indian Affairs Department, after serving previously in roles as deputy director and general counsel at the agency. Monette is affiliated with the North Dakota-based Turtle Mountain Band of the Chippewa.

Advocate and attorney Darlene Gomez said the appointment of a new cabinet secretary isn’t much of a change.

“It's like musical chairs, they're just changing the positions of the players that have been involved,” she said.

Lujan Grisham’s office pointed out that charges against Mountain were dismissed in 2010 after prosecutors said they didn’t have enough evidence to go to trial, and it urged those raising concerns about his past to “respect the judicial process and acknowledge the results.”

Gomez represents 2o families and said many felt unsafe after hearing about Mountain's charges. She said the Indian Affairs division needs to make missing and murdered Indigenous women and relatives a high priority.

“That they're transparent, that they tell the citizens of New Mexico what their plan is,” she said. “We're going from being number one in the entire United States in having an actionable plan to where we're just stepping all these steps behind.”

The office of the Governor did not indicate whether Mountain’s new position was because of the accusations against him. Mountain has also recently been appointed to the All Pueblo Council of Governors.
Tags
Local News James R. MountainAll Pueblo Council of GovernorsGovernor Michelle Lujan GrishamDepartment of Indian AffairsMissing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Relatives Darlene GomezJosett Monette
Jeanette DeDios
Jeanette DeDios is from the Jicarilla Apache and Diné Nations and grew up in Albuquerque, NM. She graduated from the University of New Mexico in 2022 where she earned a bachelor’s degree in Multimedia Journalism, English and Film. She’s a former Local News Fund Fellow. Jeanette can be contacted at jeanettededios@kunm.org or via Twitter @JeanetteDeDios.
See stories by Jeanette DeDios
Related Content
  • FILE - About two dozen advocates for Native American communities gathered in downtown Santa Fe, N.M., Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, when most government offices were closed in commemoration of Indigenous Peoples Day, a state holiday. A group of advocates is calling out New Mexico’s Democratic governor for disbanding a task force that crafted recommendations to address the high rate of killings and missing person cases in Native American communities, Thursday, Nov. 16., 2023.
    KUNM News Update
    WED: State announces new MMIWR advisory council, + More
    KUNM News
    New Mexico is creating a new advisory council that will be charged with implementing a state plan for responding to cases of missing or slain Native Americans, with top state officials vowing Tuesday that the work will lead to more people being found and families gaining closure. And, The results of this month’s local elections are official. New Mexico’s State Canvass Board unanimously certified them Tuesday.
  • James Mountain, Cabinet Secretary Designate of the New Mexico Indian Affairs Department, speaks during American Indian Day at the State Capitol on Feb. 3, 2023.
    Local News
    MMIWR advocates work to stop confirmation of Indian Affairs secretary-designate
    Nash Jones
    Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced earlier this month the appointment of the former governor of Pueblo de San Ildefonso James R. Mountain to lead the state’s Department of Indian Affairs. As he awaits confirmation by the state Senate in the remaining weeks of the legislative session, New Mexico In Depth’s Bella Davis reports Indigenous women leaders are fighting his nomination.
  • A group of people rally outside the listening sessions of the Not Invisible Act Commission in Albuquerque, NM.
    News
    Let's Talk more about missing and murdered Indigenous women and relatives
    Jeanette DeDios
    Native American women in New Mexico have the highest rate of homicide among all racial and ethnic groups, and Albuquerque and Gallup are among the top ten cities in the United States for missing and murdered cases. The federal Not Invisible Act Commission recently visited Albuquerque to hear from stakeholders. On the next Let’s Talk New Mexico, we’ll discuss what still needs to be addressed.
  • Local News
    Local advocate calls on congress to do more on MMIWR
    Nash Jones
    Local Indigenous leader, Angel Charley, testified Thursday at a U.S. congressional hearing highlighting the neglected crisis of missing and murdered Black, brown and Indigenous women and relatives, challenging lawmakers to remove barriers to solving these cases.
  • Public Affairs
    Let's talk missing and murdered Indigenous women and relatives
    Let’s Talk New Mexico 10/21 8am: It’s still unclear exactly how many cases there are in New Mexico of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women & Relatives.…
Load More