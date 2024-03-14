New dashboard from the governor tracks Biden administration dollars in New Mexico

The office of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has released an online tool the public can use to track how Biden administration dollars are being spent across the state. Its launch coincides with President Joe Biden securing his party’s nomination as the governor campaigns for his reelection.

The New Mexico Federal Funding Dashboard tracks over $6.8 billion of investments from the American Rescue Plan and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, two of Biden’s signature programs.

New Mexicans can sort the over 2,700 projects by county, state agency, funding source and project type. The tool represents the data using maps and charts. The public can also review a specific project to see how much of its budget has been spent down.

The map shows Bernalillo County, the state’s most populous, has the most projects underway at 262. Harding County has the most per 1,000 residents, at 11.5.

Projects pertaining to family assistance and child care have gotten the most money from the two federal bills at over $927 million, all of which has been used, according to the dashboard. Transportation and electric vehicle infrastructure come in second with an allocation of more than $877 million. However, so far less than half of that has been paid out.

The governor said in a statement that the tool can help the public “hold state and local government accountable” and keep an eye on projects in their communities. She also said it is meant to “illustrate the magnitude of projects being made possible through this funding.”

In announcing the dashboard on her Facebook page, the governor thanked the President for his leadership in securing the funds. Lujan Grisham sits on an advisory board for the Biden’s reelection campaign and said last month she’d be “very involved” on the campaign trail.

“I will do everything I can to make sure that Biden is elected,” she said at a February news conference following the close of the 2024 legislative session.

The dashboard will soon also include projects funded through the Inflation Reduction Act and CHIPS and Science Act, according to the governor’s office. It will be updated quarterly.

The governor’s office did not immediately respond to a question about whether the dashboard is part of her campaigning efforts for the President.