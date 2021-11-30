-
A lockdown was imposed at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, in response to a mob of hundreds of pro-Trump extremists who stormed the building.…
On Saturday, Nov. 7, just after the presidential race was called for Biden, hundreds turned up on the steps of the state’s capital for a rally against…
Wow, we just had a tense bunch of days, each one filled with anticipation and impatience and consternation. From people worrying about how the election…
Let's Talk New Mexico 11/5, 8a: There’s never been an election like 2020, and on this week's Let’s Talk New Mexico, we’ll be looking at how the process…
Record numbers of people have turned out to cast ballots across the country this election, despite confidence in American democracy among citizens being…
Many first time voters have a lot on their mind this election cycle. College students are coming of age in an unprecedented time, with the COVID-19…
Half of the millennial and Generation Z voters under 30 who plan to cast their ballots for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden aren’t very…
Millions of people around the U.S. have already voted early. Simultaneously many people are preparing to fill out their ballots, but are concerned with…
Nate Hegyi, rural reporter for the Mountain West News Bureau , is embarking on a 900-mile cycling trip crisscrossing the continental divide in August...
