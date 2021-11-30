-
The national unemployment rate dropped in July to just over 10%, while New Mexico’s unemployment rate rose in that period to just over 12%. One reason is…
-
After COVID-19 hit, federal officials initially gave extra time to Census collectors to count every person living in the United States. But then they…
-
The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday, June 27, rejected the Trump administration’s attempt to add a citizenship question to next year’s census. New Mexico…
-
Three New Mexico agencies are getting $200,000 each to plan responses to the opioid crisis in rural parts of the state. One will use the funding to do…
-
State lawmakers are considering a bill that would let residents who aren’t eligible for Medicaid coverage to buy into the program. Nearly one million…
-
UPDATE 1/11: The Department of Health now says it'll be able to stretch its funds for the WIC program through April 2019.***The partial federal government…
-
Let's Talk New Mexico 6/21 8a: Many New Mexicans don’t make enough money to comfortably pay rent or a mortgage, even while working a full-time job. What’s…
-
Abortion rights advocates in New Mexico are reacting to reports that the Trump Administration will end federal funding for family planning clinics that…
-
Planned Parenthood hosted a Pink Out Day event at the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque Tuesday. Much like lawmakers in Congress, attendees at…