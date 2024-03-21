State opens applications for grants aimed at maintaining the birthing workforce

A state fund for keeping members of the birthing workforce in their jobs is open for applications. The goal is to ensure there are enough practitioners to serve the state, which has struggled to provide accessible care.

The fund is aimed at certified nurse-midwives and physicians who provide full-scope perinatal care.

It provides money specifically for malpractice insurance. Abby Reese, maternal health program manager with the New Mexico Department of Health, said that can be prohibitively expensive to people in this field.

“The legislature created this program in order to help providers who are out serving New Mexico communities, especially those who take care of individuals who are insured through the Medicaid program, are able to maintain their practice and stay in business,” she said.

The program covers grants up to $10,000 and requires recipients to stay in New Mexico for at least a year. Reese said the department is especially looking for providers in rural and underserved communities.

According to the March of Dimes, one third of counties in New Mexico are defined as maternity care deserts and nearly 18% of women in the state don’t have access to birthing hospitals within 30 minutes of where they live.

The application is open until April 22.

This coverage is made possible by the W.K. Kellogg Foundation and KUNM listeners.