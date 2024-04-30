State Police arrest pro-Palestinian protestors at UNM

The pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of New Mexico has been holding space day and night at the campus’s duck pond for the last week following similar protests across the country. Last night, organizers moved into the Student Union Building. New Mexico State Police forcibly removed the protestors around 3:30 a.m., detaining several.

The protestors are calling for the university to disclose its investments in Israel and divest from the country as a form of protest against its war in Gaza. They marched into the Student Union Building around 6 p.m. Tuesday, ramping up their visibility in response to what one organizer called being so far “ignored, completely” by the UNM administration.

Nash Jones / KUNM Pro-Palestinian protestors are calling on the University of New Mexico to divest from Israel as a form of protest against its war in Gaza.

The group set up four tents in the food court, and their own tables of donated food and water. They wrote on the walls in chalk messages like “No business as usual until Gaza is free” and “Land back.” A “student union building” sign was crossed out to read “student solidarity building.”

Around 40 protesters remained after organizers warned of the risk of arrest for staying put and began sharing tips for how to navigate police interactions and what to expect after getting arrested.

Protestor Sean, who declined to give his last name, was passing out forms that asked those staying for identifying information, health details and emergency contacts.

“To make sure that if people do get arrested or detained, they have support when they come out and they’ve got people waiting for them,” he said.

Around 3 a.m., a UNM Police vehicle parked outside the building warned the encampment to disperse.

“Anyone left inside the Student Union Building past 30 minutes will be considered as criminally trespassing on the University of New Mexico property. This is a criminal act,” an officer’s voice boomed over a loudspeaker. “If you do not comply with this order, you will be arrested. Force may be used against you. As well as the criminal act, you are also in violation of the University of New Mexico policies and procedures and therefore could face potential administrative sanctions.”

Nash Jones / KUNM Protestors barricaded the doors in the UNM Student Union Building in anticipation of police entering the building. New Mexico State Police later barreled through the door labeled "meeting rooms" from the third floor.

Protestors barricaded the doors with furniture, but were then surprised when around 45 state police officers descended from the third floor of the building, barreling through the barricades and pushing the group back.

Police ripped the tents open, arresting at least three of the occupants. They formed a line while protestors chanted and banged water cooler jugs. Then officers — many dressed in riot gear — began pushing the protestors out of the building, tackling several to the ground and detaining them.

KUNM observed at least seven people being arrested. State Police have not yet confirmed the total number. At least one protester was pepper sprayed in the eyes.

As the protestors regrouped outside just after 4 a.m., organizer Selinda Guerrero encouraged those who could to stay.

“We still have our camp,” she told her fellow protestors. “The resistance continues. The resistance continues.”

