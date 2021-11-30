Protestors

-
People out in the streets protesting police brutality and systemic racism face the health risks of being in large crowds during the coronavirus pandemic.…
-
After hundreds of people demonstrated peacefully on and around the University of New Mexico campus Monday night, armed militia men showed up along…
-
After thousands of peaceful Black Lives Matter protesters dispersed on Sunday night, some people remained downtown in Albuquerque, driving their cars,…
-
Joining national protests against racist police violence, hundreds of people in Albuquerque participated in a Black Lives Matter car rally Thursday…