Floods on 2022 burn scar prompt Las Vegas water crisis

Rains over the weekend helped officials fighting two wildfires in Southern Mexico. But they also brought flooding, especially in northern New Mexico where the state’s biggest fire in history burned two years ago.

Storms hitting the burn scar of the 2022 Calf Canyon/Hermit’s Peak Fire caused major flooding in Northern New Mexico and prompted mandatory evacuations in the city of Las Vegas Friday night. The ash and debris also filled the Gallinas River.

“All sources of water were compromised," said Las Vegas Mayor David Romero in a video posted to social media. Officials are asking that water be used only for essential needs. It’s also distributing drinking water daily.

“I understand that this is not the ideal situation, but we have no choice,” he said.

Romero asked all non-essential businesses to close until further notice. Essential services will remain open, including hospitals, grocery stores, gas stations and daycare services.

City officials advised on the government's Facebook page that toilets should be flushed only when absolutely necessary and shower times should be limited. It also encourages residents to strictly limit the use of dishwashers, washing machines and other high-water usage appliances. They also exhorted people to not fill up bathtubs or large containers with water.

The city is distributing up to two cases of water per household daily from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Robertson High School Mike Marr Gymnasium Parking Lot, located off of Mills Avenue and 2nd Street. However, a post also stated Monday's distribution ended early because of demand.

Residents can call 505-454-1401 for more information.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued a statement in response to the crisis.

“My administration is working with the City of Las Vegas to ensure its water treatment plant is fully operational in the aftermath of damaging floods. We’re doing everything in our power to get this problem resolved as quickly as possible.”

With firefighters still battling the South Fork and Salt fires, and emergency officials focused on the aftermath, New Mexico is now faced with two emergencies and thousands of people who need help.

