Students create new Black and queer student organization at UNM

The University of New Mexico has less than3% African American students. Within that community, there are even fewer who also identify as LGBTQ. A new student organization aims to create a space for both of these communities.

True Colors is one of the only Black and queer student organizations in the country. It became an official UNM student group last year and is still one of the smaller ones on campus.

True Colors’ Archivist, LC, is a third-year student and said the space is crucial for the small community it serves on campus.

“You’re in a space that is not predominantly Black, you don’t know how people are gonna react to you at the end of the day and that really sucks. You have that identity and then you have this other identity that like half of your own community doesn’t even accept and people get really scared about that. I know I was for a long time,” LC said.

UNM is a Hispanic-Serving Institution, and over 45% of the student population is Hispanic or Latino.

For students who experience oppression in multiple ways, it can be hard to find a space where you feel you truly belong.

Kam Kizzine, executive officer for True Colors, said the goal is to provide a safe space of belonging for its members, no matter their status in the community.

“I think it’s important we have this group so that people can feel more comfortable in their own skin. We gotta make our presence be known, that we’re here. Everybody can be themselves, and you don’t have to judge or do too much,” Kizzine said.

Since its start, True Colors has hosted sex education talks, weekly meetings, and an outing they call a “healing retreat” each spring, to help their community bond and work through trauma.

They welcome any and all into their space for support, regardless of how they identify. They can be contacted on Instagram at @truecolors_unm

