Black Minds Matter course helps black students across UNM

College is challenging on many levels, but for students in a small racial minority there can be even more hurdles adjusting to a new place. A number of experts say universities should help these students with psychological supports and programs that remind them they’re not alone. That’s the idea behind Black Minds Matter, a first-year experience course at the University of New Mexico.

Black students make up just 2% of the 22,000 students attending UNM. Black Minds Matter has been working for six years to help these incoming freshmen transition to life on campus.

Brandi Stone has been teaching the course at UNM since the beginning.

“The University College has been super awesome in trying to make sure that they're offering First Year Experience courses for a diverse student set that really speaks to different student needs,” said Stone.

The course is a mix of academic prep for college courses, introduction to the Black community on and off campus, and community leadership.

“There's so many hidden gems in Albuquerque that I think even if you're from here, you might not be aware of all the resources made available to you, and specifically, the ways that the black community is out here to support students,” said Stone.

Stone is also the director of African American Student Services at UNM. This organization has a summer bridge program that connects students to Black Minds Matter in the fall.

Incoming freshmen can apply to the summer program, which offers the chance to stay on campus for two weeks to get a taste of college life, including an Africana Studies course, Albuquerque’s Juneteenth programming and more.

This program is competitive and the university covers the costs. After completing the summer, fall, and spring portions of these programs students receive a stipend.

“We recognize that this is a lot of work. And we know that students already have so much on their plate and so we're thanking them for balancing this” said Stone.

These programs have existed in different forms since the 1960’s but are growing to create opportunities and fit more diverse needs for Black students.

“We just want students to have a strong foundation to feel confident about who they are and what it means to be a Lobo at UNM, particularly through a Black experience lens,”

This is the 55th anniversary of UNM’s Black Student Union and African American Student Services is celebrating this milestone with various events across campus throughout the year.

The University of New Mexico is the license holder for KUNM, but it has no input on our editorial content.