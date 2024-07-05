State Library offers New Mexicans free New York Times subscriptions

The state library is offering all New Mexicans free online subscriptions to the New York Times. The state Department of Cultural Affairs announced the resource this week along with an app to download e-books and audiobooks at no charge.

The New Mexico State Library offers daily, prepaid subscriptions to the Times’ news, cooking and games sections. Residents can redeem codes on the library’s website each day for digital access. Users must create an account with the newspaper to view the content, but no credit card information is required.

Deputy State Librarian Kate Alderete said in a statement that connecting all New Mexicans to a national and international news source like the New York Times not only furthers the state library’s mission, but “is essential to the health of a democratic society.”

Alderete added that people experiencing news fatigue can also “switch over to games,” like the crossword puzzle, “or cooking,” which offers a plethora of recipes.

The library also touted the Palace Project app, where New Mexicans can check out thousands of e-book and audiobook titles. Users can download the app to Apple or Android devices and register for a free account with the New Mexico State Library.

The app also has accessibility features like screen readers for people with visual impairments and fonts that can support people with dyslexia or other learning disabilities.

“The State Library’s goal is to ensure equal access to fun and useful information for all New Mexicans,” said Alderete.