Who’s on New Mexico’s MMIP Advisory Council? It’s unclear.

It is unclear who is on a state advisory council on missing and murdered Indigenous people announced nearly eight months ago by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham amid upset over her decision to disband a task force focused on the crisis.

A story New Mexico In Depth published Friday about the council meeting behind closed doors included a list of members the Indian Affairs Department (IAD) shared with the news organization. The department named two council chairs and five members.

But two of the seven people listed say they have never been members.

Late Friday, one of the people on the list, Dawn Begay, formerly the Native American affairs coordinator for the City of Albuquerque, wrote to New Mexico In Depth in an email “I am not and have not been a member of the advisory board.”

She was asked to join the council but didn’t submit the required paperwork, she wrote.

Another person on the list, Navajo Nation Police Commander Daryl Noon, submitted paperwork for a background check to be on the council but never heard back, public information officer Chrissy Largo said Tuesday. IAD listed him as police chief, but he’s no longer in that position, Largo confirmed.

The governor’s administration has said the council met in March to organize itself, but it’s unclear who attended. Noon, despite being listed as a member, did not know about the meeting, according to Largo.

Neither the governor’s office nor IAD has responded to questions sent Monday morning about why Begay and Noon were named or whether the other people on the list are indeed members. IAD spokesman Aaron Lopez said the agency would respond next week, after a special legislative session that kicks off Thursday concludes.

Of the three other people on the list, one — Tiffany Jiron, executive director of the Coalition to Stop Violence Against Native Women — confirmed she is a member. Pojoaque Pueblo Gov. Jenelle Roybal and Picuris Pueblo Gov. Craig Quanchello, who are listed as chairs of the council, haven’t responded to inquiries.

In October, New Mexico In Depth reported Lujan Grisham’s administration had quietly disbanded a state task force focused on a national crisis of Indigenous people disproportionately going missing and being murdered. (In February, the Legislature included $200,000 in the state budget for Attorney General Raúl Torrez to create a new task force, which he says he plans to do.)

Affected families and other advocates protested Lujan Grisham’s decision at the Roundhouse.

Confronted in the lobby of the governor’s office, a spokeswoman for Lujan Grisham apologized to the group for a lack of clarity about the state’s plans, adding that officials wanted to “involve” them going forward.

A month after the protest, the governor announced she was creating the advisory council, which would “guide efforts” and “support the state’s ongoing work” to address the crisis, a press release read.

“The work of this group will help bring missing Native people home, provide closure to families and communities, and prevent other families from experiencing these tragedies,” Lujan Grisham said in a November statement.

This story was originally published by New Mexico In Depth. Find that publication here.