Congresswoman Melanie Stansbury on her fight for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and RelativesThe issue of missing and murdered Indigenous women and relatives is a national crisis, especially here in New Mexico, which leads the country in the…
New Mexico is among the top ten states for the most missing American Indian and Alaskan natives. That’s according to a report from Urban Indian Health Institute, which found Albuquerque was among other cities like Omaha and San Francisco, with the highest number of urban cases.