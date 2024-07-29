ABQ City Council will consider expanded e-bike use in Open Space

Albuquerque’s City Council is slated to review a proposed ordinance that would allow the use of all existing classes of electric bikes in the city’s Open Space land.

The move has raised concern among some recreationists, who say e-bikes encourage dangerous behavior.

There’s three types of e-bikes.

Class 1 e-bikes require pedaling to activate the motor, while class 2 e-bikes can be propelled by a throttle without needing to pedal. Both have maximum speeds of 20 miles per hour.

Class 3 e-bikes are a little different.

They also require pedaling to start the motor, but they’re much faster – reaching speeds up to 28 miles per hour.

“They’re not going away,” said City Councilor Brook Bassan at a recent meeting of the Land Use, Planning and Zoning Committee. “If anything, they are going to replace ‘analog’ bicycles for everyone eventually.”

Currently, state law only allows class 1 e-bikes on bicycle or pedestrian paths. All three classes are prohibited on unpaved Open Space trails.

However, that very law also invites local governments to customize e-bike statutes.

Bassan’s bill, which builds on legislation requested by Mayor Tim Keller’s office and sponsored by Councilor Louie Sanchez, would legalize all e-bike use on paved and unpaved multi-use trails and establish a trail speed limit of 20 miles per hour.

It would also allow electric-powered “micromobility” devices on Open Space trails like electric scooters, skateboards, and powered self-balancing boards.

The proposal is being met with some pushback.

Ralph Wrons is an avid cyclist of over 40 years in Albuquerque. He, with a few others, stood at trailheads across the city and gathered 455 petition signatures to table the proposal.

“I'm concerned about the potential for a crash,” Wrons said.

While Wrons has no qualms with class 1 and 2 e-bikes for accessibility, he says he would like city councilors to use data and studies to craft policy that would ban class 3 e-bikes and reduce the proposed speed limit to 15 miles per hour.

“Let’s slow down,” Wrons said. “Let's have the public input process that is so essential for this particular Open Space area.”

The Albuquerque City Council is expected to hear the proposed rule at its August 5th meeting, but agenda items are not set in stone and could be shifted to a later date.