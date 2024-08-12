Officials seek input this week on visitor fees for the Valles Caldera

On Saturday, the National Park Service will wrap-up a 30-day public comment period proposing to re-introduce entrance fees for the much-beloved Valles Caldera National Preserve.

If implemented, the fees would go to addressing a backlog of park maintenance and improving public safety.

It’s been nearly eight years since park rangers in the Valles Caldera collected visitor fees. That’s because, back in 2017, visitor infrastructure and services were minimal at best. So, since those fees couldn’t be justified, they were suspended.

Since then, park officials say they have made drastic improvements.

In addition to a new junior ranger program, the Park Service has improved roads, added pedestrian access points to the park perimeter, and implemented a “backcountry vehicle system.”

More infrastructure is on the horizon, too. Officials say construction will begin soon on new parking areas, public EV charging stations, trails and signage.

Members of the public have until August 17th to give their two cents on a new fee structure.

Park entrance passes will start around $25 per private vehicle and start to vary depending on the means of transport – think motorcycles or by foot and bike.

Annual passes will hover around $45. In addition, all National Parks and Federal Recreation passes will be honored.

While basic maintenance fees are provided by the federal government, the Federal Lands Recreation Enhancement Act allows Parks to use 100% of fees gathered for future projects and “deferred maintenance.”

Home to about 2,500 Rocky Mountain Elk, the Valles Caldera is a popular destination for tourists and New Mexicans alike to experience meandering streams, expansive meadows, and unique volcanic features.

National Park Service Valles Caldera National Preserve visits by the year from 2020-2023.

Recently, the area experienced one of its largest booms in visitation to date. In 2023, close to 77,000 people entered the park, an increase of more than 12,000 the previous year.

The preserve is fairly new, with President Bill Clinton signing the Valles Caldera Preservation Act into law in July 2000.