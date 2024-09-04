Brother of Muslim man slain in string of killings reacts to plea deal and still not knowing why

In the summer of 2022, three Muslim men in Albuquerque were killed in ambush-style shootings. Suspect Muhammad Syed was convicted of first-degree murder in the case of Aftab Hussein earlier this year and Tuesday pleaded no contest to second-degree murder in the killings of Muhammad Afzaal Hussain and Naeem Hussain. Afzaal Hussain’s brother, Muhammad Imtiaz Hussain, told KUNM that he supported prosecutors’ decision to seek a plea deal.

MUHAMMAD IMTIAZ HUSSAIN: One thing the investigation has shown is the man who has done that, and we want him to have this imprisonment so any other brother couldn't lose their siblings. So, I'm glad that a dangerous person is behind bars.

KUNM: In terms of his prison time, he faces 15 years in prison for the second-degree murder of your brother, another 15 for Naeem Hussein's case. Those 30 years will be served at the same time as his sentence in his first-degree murder conviction in the killing of Aftab Hussein, which comes with at least 30 years behind bars before being eligible for parole. How does that sit with you?

IMTIAZ HUSSAIN: This gives me contentment. I'm thankful to the law enforcement agencies, investigation, and prosecution that has done their work diligently. I'm glad that we have seen justice being done.

KUNM: The trial for your brother's murder case was scheduled to start last week. It was canceled due to these plea negotiations. Did the state communicate with you about choosing the route of taking a plea?

IMTIAZ HUSSAIN: Look, they asked me, "What do you say?" I received a call from a prosecutor [who said], "Should we contest for the charge and go for trial? But on the other side, they’re also offering a plea." My question was that, if we go for a charge, and if we get conviction, would he reveal why he has done that? They said, "He's not bound. He may opt to remain silent." So, he's in his late 50s. Thirty years means when he will be on parole he will be 80— like, late 80s. So, it doesn't make sense. At least that plea means that it is not appealable. So, that is fine. I said, "OK."

KUNM: You've mentioned that, during the trial in the killing of Aftab Hussein earlier this year, a motive was never really explored. So, now that a trial will not occur for the killing of your brother as well as Naeem Hussein, how does it feel that it may never come to light why your brother was targeted in this string of murders?

IMTIAZ HUSSAIN: I went to the mayor and asked the police chief. They said, "We don't know." I have called prosecutors many times [asking], "Do you know what happened?" They say, "We don't know. We only know that he used this gun and he did that. But why he did that, we don't know." I wish at least I knew what has happened. So, it's a kind of disappointment. What to do? What can I do? Nothing?

KUNM: It must be difficult to feel powerless.

IMTIAZ HUSSAIN: Yeah.

KUNM: Syed's sentencing hearing hasn't been scheduled yet. But, when it does, do you plan to take the opportunity to address the court as a family member of one of his victims?

IMTIAZ HUSSAIN: If I was given an opportunity, I would definitely do that. You want to at least say something.

KUNM: Do you know what you might want to share with him?

IMTIAZ HUSSAIN: Oh, I guess the only thing to tell him is why he did that. What was his dispute with my brother? I would say thank you to law enforcement agencies that that found the right person. We have seen justice being done. So, we have faith in the legal system here. It's unfortunate that we don't know what was his motive. I hope now police will be more vigilant to spot all these potential hatemongers.

KUNM: Is there anything else you would want to let people know about your experience or what's next for you?

IMTIAZ HUSSAIN: Look, it's hard to lose a brother. You know, it personally gives me a lesson — we can die anytime. So, we should do in our capacity to so that we could be helpful for others. So, I've started a nonprofit in my brother's name. We want to build a school in his name in Pakistan, in his birthplace, so that the unprivileged and poor kids of the community where we came from could benefit from quality education. So that my brother's name will remain and young kids can get inspiration that this was a boy who came from us and went to the United States and studied there and shined there, became a student leader, and he spread a good name of their community. So, this is what we want to do.

Imtiaz Hussain has started a Go Fund Me to fundraise for the Afzaal Hussain School Fund.