PNM invest $1 million to develop electrical workforce at the high school level

The workforce shortage in New Mexico has been a growing issue as the state recovers from the pandemic. That includes skilled trades like electricians. A new program focuses on helping high school students get into that field and build the workforce.

PNM is donating $1 million to the PNM Power Pros program and is partnering with three high schools: ACE Leadership High School in Albuquerque, the Silver City Consolidated Schools in Silver City and Tularosa High School in Tularosa and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 611 to implement a curriculum that gives high students hands-on training that can start them on a path to becoming electrical utility trade workers.

PNM plans to expand the program next academic year.

Lieutenant Governor Howie Morales in a statement about the program pointed out the growing demands on the electrical industry especially as new projects seek to modernize the grid to keep up with electrical vehicles and solar power.

PNM? Spokesperson Kelly Huber continued the goal is to create a spark in students and have a career pathway opportunity.

“We see a very clear link between education and economic development. Really focus on equipping our students, the next generation with these fulfilling skills in these trade programs that will really help our students thrive,” said Huber.

Huber said that after this 15 week program, students will earn their OSHA 10 certificate, which focuses on safety, as well as career and technical education credits, and they can then enroll in apprenticeship programs.

According to a study by Fordham University , students with more exposure to career technical education are more likely to graduate, attend a two-year college and earn higher wages.

