New Mexicans are increasingly seeking post-secondary certificates over college degrees

Students across the U.S. are shifting away from traditional four-year college degrees, opting instead for post-secondary certificates. Over the last decade, New Mexico has seen a huge rise in enrollment in these types of programs, according to a new report. State lawmakers heard about the shift in a committee meeting Tuesday, and how data tracking could help students make the best choice for their futures.

Credit certificate awards can range from health care or cosmetology, to mechanics. Enrollment in the programs has nearly doubled in the state from 2012-2022, according to a Legislative Finance Committee report.

Program Evaluator Sarah Rovang said the financial returns on these certificates are riskier than conventional degrees. She told lawmakers that collecting more comprehensive data could help better mold student outcomes.

Rovang urged them to consider investing more in a database called “The New Mexico Longitudinal Data System,” (LDS). She said it is still underdeveloped.

"Enhanced communication about the financial and educational advantages of public colleges using the LDS could help students make more informed choices," she said. "Ultimately, leading to better outcomes for students, public institutions and the state’s workforce."

Rovang said the system will also protect students making decisions about whether to attend public colleges or private institutions by helping ensure that the certificates they offer lead to high-wage jobs.

