Tens of thousands have become permanent absentee voters in NM as early voting begins

Voting in the 2024 general election began Tuesday in New Mexico, where early in-person voting is underway and absentee ballots are being sent out to those who requested them. For the first time, thousands of voters will find a ballot in their mailbox even though they did not submit a new application for this election.

The June primary was the first time New Mexicans could opt in to the new permanent absentee voter list , making this general election the first time they will see it in action.

“The permanent absentee list has proven to be a popular option,” said Alex Curtas, spokesperson for the Secretary of State’s Office.

He said 45,593 voters have already signed up and the office expects that number to rise, especially since the new process has launched without a hitch.

The first day of early voting at county clerks’ offices across the state has also gone smoothly, according to Curtas.

“Not a whole lot of people take advantage of this opportunity,” he said. “But I definitely encourage people to do it if they can fit it into their schedules.”

Curtas said voting early primarily benefits voters.

“Basically, it’s going to be less crowded,” he said. “So, really voting early offers more convenience.”

But, he said, it also helps election administrators work more efficiently on the backend, pacing out the traffic and giving them a better sense of the resources needed on Election Day, like poll workers.

More early voting locations will open next Saturday, Oct. 19, though not all of those will offer same-day voter registration. As online and mail registration closes Tuesday, those who still need to register will have to use that in-person option. The information of already-registered voters will also now be locked in.