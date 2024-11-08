Mexican Wolf management reform spotlight of Game and Fish meeting

New Mexico’s approach to management of the endangered Mexican gray wolf took center-stage at Friday’s Game and Fish commission meeting in Las Cruces.

Conservationists want reform – calling to abolish so-called “recovery areas” that severely limit the wolf’s range and genetic diversity.

Despite wolves being the clear reason the public showed up to weigh-in, commissioners quickly went into executive session to discuss unrelated matters – keeping the public waiting for over four hours.

The chair of the commission – Richard Stump – even left the meeting before hearing a single comment on Mexican gray wolf management.

When the time finally came, the “listening session” ranged from concerns about human and livestock safety to the lack of genetic diversity among wolf populations in the Southwest.

Larry Reagan, the president of the New Mexico Farm and Livestock Bureau was among those who voiced his concerns about any possible expansion of the wolf’s recovery area.

“We believe it is an undue financial burden on livestock producers as well as a waste of taxpayer money,” Reagan said.

While the commission isn’t currently making a decision to alter the state’s wolf management plan – conservationists leapt at their chance to be heard in front of a commission that is supposed to meet around six times a year. Though, thanks to several resignations and no quorum, they’ve missed a number of meetings the past couple of years.

Although the responsibility of animals listed under the Endangered Species Act falls to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, in this case, federal officials have deferred to state preferences in wolf management to Arizona, Colorado, and New Mexico.

Here in New Mexico, wolves are not allowed to roam across Interstate 40 – though, famously, one female wolf by the name of “Asha” roamed across this boundary twice . As a result, the Service decided they would not release her back into the wild this year after her capture. The wolf recovery zone stretches from Eastern Arizona to Southern New Mexico and is currently being challenged in court .

“The artificial boundary of I-40 prevents additional gene mixing with the wolves in Colorado,” said Lauri Costello, a physician and avid outdoorswoman. “The border wall as a southern boundary has caused significant disruption to normal wolf travel – they can be diverted for miles from their attempts to find water, mates, and food.”

The lack of genetic diversity among the wolf population is widely known . Advocates stress cross-fostering of pups could help curb the problem, but allowing the animal to roam free would be much more beneficial.

In fact, Mexican wolf conservation is widely supported and a bipartisan issue among New Mexicans, according to surveys.

Historically, these wolves once numbered in the thousands, but were almost wiped out by the mid 1970s. Since then, their numbers have steadily risen . Currently, a minimum of 144 wolves roam New Mexico’s landscape.

Despite common myths, there has never been a documented incident of a Mexican wolf attacking a person.

Explore where Mexican wolves can — and can't — roam in the Southwest below.