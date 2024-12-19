Peer-led yoga in NM prison aims to cultivate inner peace and employment opportunities

It is rec time at the Springer Correctional Center and women are lifting weights, playing cards and chatting on the bleachers of an old basketball court. In the corner, a group of ten is trying to block out the cacophony.

“I want you to focus on letting everything go. You don’t hear any sounds,” instructor MC says over laughter and clanking across the gym. “If your mind begins to wander, that’s alright,” she says as an intercom blares. “Just come back to our meditation and restart again.”

As she wraps up a round of stretching and breathing, MC reminds the class that the techniques are tools they can always carry with them.

“When you get really anxious, and you’re really upset about whoever you just talked to on the phone who doesn’t understand what it’s like to be incarcerated,” she tells her students, “You can take that moment — just a minute 30 seconds of your time — to completely reset your brain.”

Nash Jones / KUNM News Instructors Allaya Gibbs and MC lead yoga class for their peers at Springer prison.

KUNM is only using MC's initials because of a Corrections Department policy intended to protect victims of crime.

Women incarcerated at the Springer prison in northern New Mexico have found solace in yoga and meditation classes introduced last year. It is part of the Reentry Division’s effort to prepare people to get out and stay out of prison. But MC, who is incarcerated herself, said it also helps the participants cope with being locked up.

“Incarceration makes you feel very solitary and confined,” she said. “And when you’re able to learn new techniques to get out of that confinement, even for a moment, it’s very freeing. No pun intended there.”

She said the class provides a secular option for people who want to look within.

“Anything like this that doesn’t necessarily have to do with faith, just faith in yourself, is going to be very provocative to people’s success,” she said.

Warden Mariana Vigil said she cannot say whether yoga helps people more than the prison’s other recreational classes, like sports, but she has observed positive impacts on participants’ well-being.

“You just notice,” she said. “They seem to be more, I’d say, energetic and happier.”

Nash Jones / KUNM News Students strike a downward dog pose in yoga class at Springer prison.

While staff said the program is too new to analyze data on its impact, numerous studies show yoga and meditation in correctional facilities can ease anxiety and depression, support substance use treatment and reduce the likelihood of going back to prison in the future.

Warden Vigil said the class is growing in popularity since the inmates themselves began leading the sessions, with nearly a quarter of the prison’s population of 200 or so signed up. Participation nearly doubled when the five incarcerated instructors began teaching.

When the Santa Fe Community Yoga Center first started the program , Coordinator Phoenix Savage was driving four hours round-trip three times a week to teach it.

“After doing that for two consecutive eight-week sessions, it became very clear that that was not sustainable,” she said.

Nash Jones / KUNM News Phoenix Savage of the Santa Fe Community Yoga Center coordinates the yoga, mindfulness and meditation program at Springer prison. Before it became peer-led, Savage taught the classes, as well.

But it was not just about convenience. Savage said students relate better to their peer instructors and can discuss and explore the skills outside of class.

“So, there’s all this additional opportunity for the connectivity to take place,” she said.

The Corrections Department granted the yoga center additional funding this fiscal year to recruit and train the in-house instructors. In addition to equipment, the $60,000 contract has funded three rounds of instructor training along with weekly oversight from Savage. The funds also cover the cost of a 200-hour professional certification course.

“We haven’t been able to allow them to do it while they’re inmates because there are just vetting issues with online programs,” Savage said. “But, when they are released, they will be able to do that.”

She said she is negotiating with the Corrections Department to get the instructors paid for their work on the inside. But, in the meantime, Savage is helping them think of this new skill as an economic opportunity for when they get out.

Nash Jones / KUNM News Students in the Springer Correctional Center's yoga class meditate in the corner of the prison's gym.

Instructor Allaya Gibbs, who goes by Yaya, credits yoga with helping her complete the prison’s Residential Drug Abuse Program (RDAP).

“Ms. Phoenix is actually working with us right now on our business plans for when we get out,” she said. “And so, for me, I want to work in rehabilitation with recovering addicts to help them.”

The first of this instructor cohort to get out is a woman with the initials LB. She spoke with KUNM just days before her scheduled release and said she planned to follow through on getting certified.

“I feel like leaving with this skill is beneficial not only for me, but everybody in my life,” she said. “Because I have teenagers at home and I would like to practice yoga with them. I think it would really help them.”