New Mexico sends fire crews and engines to help fight LA blazes

As several fires continue to burn in the Los Angeles area , New Mexico deployed personnel and equipment to California on Thursday to assist with the firefighting efforts.

L.A. Fire Chief Kristin Crowley called the Palisades Fire — just one of five burning in the area — “One of the most destructive natural disasters in the history of Los Angeles," at a news conference Thursday. NPR member station LAist reports around 180,000 residents have been evacuated, an estimated 2,000 structures destroyed, and at least five people have died in the fires so far.

On Thursday morning, the New Mexico Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management deployed 25 local firefighters to the area to help contain the blazes. They include personnel from the Albuquerque and Santa Fe fire departments, along with crews from Bernalillo, San Juan and Los Alamos counties.

The Santa Fe Fire Department said in a statement that five members of its Wildland Division are part of the team. It expects them to be deployed for up to 18 days.

Firefighting efforts could continue to be challenged by dry, windy conditions with parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties remaining under a red flag warning for high fire danger through Friday evening.

New Mexico has also supplied five wildland fire engines to the effort, according to Homeland Security.

The agency said the deployment came in response to a request for assistance sent out to several states on Wednesday.