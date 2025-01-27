Record-high PFAS levels in Holloman Lake wildlife prompts NM health alert

The New Mexico Department of Health issued a health advisory Monday to those who have captured or consumed wildlife from Holloman Lake in southern New Mexico. The warning follows a report on record levels of PFAS chemicals found in wildlife and plants in the area.

In a report published earlier this month , samples collected near the lake had, “The highest PFAS levels ever recorded in any wild animal and plant worldwide,” according to the advisory.

DOH Medical Director Miranda Durham called the findings, “Deeply concerning, particularly for hunters.” That’s because they are at higher risk of having consumed meat, like waterfowl, from the area.

Exposure to PFAS, known as “forever chemicals,” has been linked to health problems ranging from high cholesterol to birth defects and cancer.

The Health Department recommends people who have consumed game from the Alamogordo-area lake anytime over the last 15 years talk to their health care providers.