Record-high PFAS levels in Holloman Lake wildlife prompts NM health alert

KUNM | By Nash Jones
Published January 27, 2025 at 5:41 PM MST
Least Sandpipers spotted at Holloman Lake in New Mexico. The state Health Department issued a health advisory on Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, due to record PFAS levels found in wildlife and plants around the lake.
Thomas W. Wilberding via Flickr
/
CC BY-NC-ND 2.0
Least Sandpipers spotted at Holloman Lake in New Mexico. The state Health Department issued a health advisory on Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, due to record PFAS levels found in wildlife and plants around the lake.

The New Mexico Department of Health issued a health advisory Monday to those who have captured or consumed wildlife from Holloman Lake in southern New Mexico. The warning follows a report on record levels of PFAS chemicals found in wildlife and plants in the area.

In a report published earlier this month, samples collected near the lake had, “The highest PFAS levels ever recorded in any wild animal and plant worldwide,” according to the advisory.

DOH Medical Director Miranda Durham called the findings, “Deeply concerning, particularly for hunters.” That’s because they are at higher risk of having consumed meat, like waterfowl, from the area.

Exposure to PFAS, known as “forever chemicals,” has been linked to health problems ranging from high cholesterol to birth defects and cancer.

The Health Department recommends people who have consumed game from the Alamogordo-area lake anytime over the last 15 years talk to their health care providers.

Hollomon Lake is the wastewater reservoir for Holloman Air Force Base, where there is known PFAS groundwater contamination from firefighting foam. The Biden Administration had proposed limits on PFAS discharges in industrial wastewater, but the Trump Administration has rescinded that plan.
Local News PFASHolloman Air Force BaseNew Mexico Department of HealthNew Mexico Environment DepartmentHuntingwildlife
Nash Jones
Nash Jones (they/them) is a general assignment reporter in the KUNM newsroom and the local host of NPR's All Things Considered (weekdays on KUNM, 5-7 p.m. MT). You can reach them at nashjones@kunm.org or on Twitter @nashjonesradio.
