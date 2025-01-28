Groundbreaking climate emissions bill takes first step at Roundhouse

An ambitious bill setting aggressive greenhouse gas emissions and reporting requirements has cleared its first hurdle in the Roundhouse.

If signed into law, it sets goals for state-wide emissions reductions to protect overburdened communities, and won’t target individual businesses.

Not a single chair was empty when the so-called Clear Horizons Act was tee'd up for public comment in the Senate Conservation Committee on Tuesday – so much so, about a dozen people were told to wait outside the room.

Zachary Sharp , who teaches environmental sciences at the University of New Mexico, spoke in favor of Senate Bill 4.

“Transitioning to renewable energy sources won’t just save the planet, it will save all of us money as well,” Sharp said.

In terms of greenhouse gases, the bill, co-sponsored by Senate Pro Tem Mimi Stewart, mandates a reduction of emissions by at least 45% below 2005 levels.

And it doesn't stop there.

By 2040, emissions would have to be reduced by at least 75% and New Mexico will be expected to achieve net-zero emissions, with new reductions determined by the Environmental Improvement Board – the state’s environmental management and consumer protection authority – by 2050.

The bill would allocate $3 million for the Environment Department to hire 10 people to implement changes in mandated reporting requirements and to monitor progress.

Lastly, climate equity would play a large role in future board rulemaking – especially for environmentally “overburdened” communities such as tribal, minority, or low-income areas.

Very few, if any independent members of the public stood in opposition to the bill. But members from a coalition of business interests and oil and gas groups expressed worry that the language is vague and lacks specificity. They argued it could damage industry and, in turn, New Mexico’s economy.

“The aspirational reductions for future goal deadlines… are simply unattainable, full-stop,” said Independent Petroleum Association of New Mexico executive director Jim Winchester. “That is, unless you literally shut-down all the industries.”

Current language doesn’t outline specific monetary penalties f0r individual companies or businesses in industries like agriculture. Separately, the oil and gas industry is still on the hook for emission requirements by law.

New Mexico does boast some of the strictest oil and gas regulations in the entire country . Though, there is evidence that enforcement has been lackluster. As of last summer, state agencies estimated around 60% of Permian Basin oil and gas facilities they inspected potentially violated air quality regulations .

State leadership has given their seal of approval for Stewart’s proposal, with both Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and New Mexico Environment Department Secretary James Kenney expressed their support.

The bill barely eked by, passing on a 5-4 vote with all Republicans and Sen. Joe Cervantes (D-Las Cruces) in opposition.

It now moves to the Senate Finance Committee.