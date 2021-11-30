-
Twelve months ago, team NoMoNo was busy having conversations about how we were going to make a show that covered the response to a global pandemic. What…
-
Coronavirus has infiltrated the Roundhouse, where New Mexico’s legislators are in the early weeks of a 60-day session. Since mid-January when the session…
-
Our democracy is being tested right now. It is not the first time. But it feels like a tipping point, and our very lives are in the balance. Can we find…
-
Anyone who’s been paying attention to racism and white privilege in this country knows that what happened in D.C. has been brewing a long time. There’s a…
-
On Monday, the FBI warned of armed and potentially violent protests planned in all 50 state capitols starting this week, running through at least…
-
On Saturday, Nov. 7, just after the presidential race was called for Biden, hundreds turned up on the steps of the state’s capital for a rally against…
-
In episode 78 we discuss what’s happening in Santa Fe at the legislative special session. It’s a unique situation up there; COVID-19 precautions have led…
-
The New Mexico Legislature encountered many technical hurdles during its first day of the emergency special session called to patch up a budget thrashed…
-
Let's Talk New Mexico 3/5 8a: Lobbyists spent more than $195,000 on events, meals and giveaways for state legislators during the 2019 legislative session,…
-
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham delivers the annual State of the State address today at the Roundhouse in Santa Fe, launching the 2020 legislative session.…