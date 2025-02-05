© 2025 KUNM
89.9 FM Live From The University Of New Mexico
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Protesters rally against Trump at the Roundhouse

KUNM | By Alice Fordham,
Jeanette DeDios
Published February 5, 2025 at 3:17 PM MST
Banners and chants protested the actions of President Trump and Elon Musk in slashing the federal government and targeting diversity initiatives
Jeanette DeDios
/
KUNM
Banners and chants protested the actions of President Trump and Elon Musk in slashing the federal government and targeting diversity initiatives

Hundreds of people marched at the Roundhouse in Santa Fe Wednesday to protest the actions of the Trump administration. Carrying banners and chanting slogans, they objected to policies to ramp up deportation, end diversity programs and slash the federal government. The protest was one of dozens at state capitols around the country.

Many people called out the president's powerful ally Elon Musk, who has moved as the head of a newly-created entity called the Department of Government Efficiency to cut parts of the federal government dramatically.

One protester who asked to be known just as CJ because he was concerned about safety said he thought that was un-American.

"I think that what's going on in the White House specifically is incredibly unconstitutional. I think that it's a threat against every single person's rights that is standing here at the Capitol," he said.

Mallori Johnson traveled from her home in the Navajo Nation, saying that the President's actions have been making her uneasy.

"There's no checks and balances, and it's trickling down to everyone here," she said.

Among the many impacts on federal agencies, a hiring freeze and calls for resignations could affect the Bureau of Land Management, the Forest Service and National Park Service staffing. Trump has also called for an increase in fossil fuel extraction.

"I feel that what's next is tribal lands, because we have natural resources on there, and we need a fight to maintain what we have," she said.

Some people carried banners supporting the rights of transgender people. Trump signed an executive order Wednesday banning transgender women from women's sports.

Jamal Herrera, who is 20, said young people are worried about the future.

"Not only for themselves, but for future generations, to be able to live comfortably, have a nice life, be able to retire. Things that aren't looking that clear right now," he said.

Protestors told KUNM that they had seen buzz online about a plan for 50 protests at 50 state capitols on social media and weren't aware of a local organizing partner.

Robin Rucker, a retiree in Santa Fe, hopes there will be more organized efforts to combat the Trump administration.

"We need a little leadership to tell us how to go a little bit further. But I think that's coming. I think it's coming," she said.
Tags
Local News 2025 Legislative SessionPresident Donald Trump
Alice Fordham
Alice Fordham joined the news team in 2022 after a career as an international correspondent, reporting for NPR from the Middle East and later Latin America and Europe. She also worked as a podcast producer for The Economist among other outlets, and tries to meld a love of sound and storytelling with solid reporting on the community. She grew up in the U.K. and has a small jar of Marmite in her kitchen for emergencies.
See stories by Alice Fordham
Jeanette DeDios
Jeanette DeDios is from the Jicarilla Apache and Diné Nations and grew up in Albuquerque, NM. She graduated from the University of New Mexico in 2022 where she earned a bachelor’s degree in Multimedia Journalism, English and Film. She’s a former Local News Fund Fellow. Jeanette can be contacted at jeanettededios@kunm.org or via Twitter @JeanetteDeDios.
See stories by Jeanette DeDios
Related Content
Load More