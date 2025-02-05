Protesters rally against Trump at the Roundhouse

Hundreds of people marched at the Roundhouse in Santa Fe Wednesday to protest the actions of the Trump administration. Carrying banners and chanting slogans, they objected to policies to ramp up deportation, end diversity programs and slash the federal government. The protest was one of dozens at state capitols around the country.

Many people called out the president's powerful ally Elon Musk, who has moved as the head of a newly-created entity called the Department of Government Efficiency to cut parts of the federal government dramatically.

One protester who asked to be known just as CJ because he was concerned about safety said he thought that was un-American.

"I think that what's going on in the White House specifically is incredibly unconstitutional. I think that it's a threat against every single person's rights that is standing here at the Capitol," he said.

Mallori Johnson traveled from her home in the Navajo Nation, saying that the President's actions have been making her uneasy.

"There's no checks and balances, and it's trickling down to everyone here," she said.

Among the many impacts on federal agencies, a hiring freeze and calls for resignations could affect the Bureau of Land Management, the Forest Service and National Park Service staffing. Trump has also called for an increase in fossil fuel extraction.

"I feel that what's next is tribal lands, because we have natural resources on there, and we need a fight to maintain what we have," she said.

Some people carried banners supporting the rights of transgender people. Trump signed an executive order Wednesday banning transgender women from women's sports.

Jamal Herrera, who is 20, said young people are worried about the future.

"Not only for themselves, but for future generations, to be able to live comfortably, have a nice life, be able to retire. Things that aren't looking that clear right now," he said.

Protestors told KUNM that they had seen buzz online about a plan for 50 protests at 50 state capitols on social media and weren't aware of a local organizing partner.

Robin Rucker, a retiree in Santa Fe, hopes there will be more organized efforts to combat the Trump administration.

"We need a little leadership to tell us how to go a little bit further. But I think that's coming. I think it's coming," she said.